Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller Bellbottom to release on this date

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming spy thriller Bellbottom now has a release date. The film, which sees Akshay in the role of a R&AW agent, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28.

Bellbottom is based on the story of an airplane hijack during the 1980s.

The Padman actor had first announced Bellbottom in 2019 and the film went on floors in January 2020. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s shoot was halted. After the restrictions were eased, the team flew to Scotland where they finished shooting for the film in October 2020.

When the film’s cast and crew had wrapped up shooting for the film, Akshay had shared on his Instagram, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much – this maxim perhaps best describes the ‘Bellbottom’ journey from start to finish. A schedule that began as an impossibility has culminated into a storybook ending that has put the Hindi film industry right on the global map.”

Talking about the intense shoot schedule amid the pandemic, Akshay had previously said, “It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again.”

The espionage thriller, also starring Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.