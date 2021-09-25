Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on Diwali, Rohit Shetty shares photo with CM Uddhav Thackeray

It has been quite a long wait for Sooryavanshi to release. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty making cameos, the third film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise will release this Diwali. The release confirmation came shortly after Maharashtra announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

Rohit Shetty tweeted an image with Thackeray and wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October.

And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”

Carnival Cinemas also posted a photo with the filmmaker and wrote, “We look forward to cinemas reopening in Maharashtra soon! This year we will have a BIG screen DIWALI!!”

The big-budget film has been postponed multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its original release date was March 24, 2020 but a few days before that, India went into a lockdown. On October 15 last year, theatres were allowed to resume operations, at 50 percent occupancy. The Sooryavanshi team then waited for the occupancy cap to increase. In February 2021, the central government announced increase in occupancy, which encouraged production houses to schedule their films for theatres. Subsequently, Sooryavanshi team announced April 30 as its release date.

However, the film was again postponed due to the devastating second wave of the pandemic that led to a lockdown in most states. Sooryavanshi was among the few films that refused to take the OTT route and chose to wait it out.