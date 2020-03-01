Sooryavanshi’s motion poster revealed, trailer arrives tomorrow

Sooryavanshi will release on March 24. Sooryavanshi will release on March 24.

A motion poster for the next film in Rohit Shetty’s police universe, Sooryavanshi, has been released. The Akshay Kumar starrer is the fourth installment in the cinematic universe and introduces Akshay’s cop in its first feature appearance. The character was also seen towards the end of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. Akshay and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in films like Singh is King and Namaste London among many more.

The poster has Akshay in cop uniform and wearing sunglasses. He is holding an M4 rifle as embers float around him. The film looks another exciting addition to Shetty’s successful franchise. The cop franchise began in 2011 with Singham. It continued with Singham Returns in 2014 and Simmba in 2018.

Shetty has also announced the third Singham film recently.

Sajid-Farhad have penned the script. Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the movie. Akshay’s Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end of Simmba at the beginning of 2019.

Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena are also a part of the film’s cast. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Singham and Simmba respectively in cameo appearances.

