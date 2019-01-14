Have you seen these videos of Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Sushmita Sen?

While Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself and daughter Nitara flying a kite, Sonam Kapoor posted a teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song “Ishq Mitha”. Scroll to see videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media today.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Meet daddy’s little helper 😁 Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! #HappyMakarSankranti everyone.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Ishq Mitha. “The song that brings out the best moves in dad and me #IshqMitha releases tomorrow at 11AM. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #LetLoveBe, ” Sonam wrote with the video.

Sharing a video which she called as ‘language of love’, Sushmita Sen wrote, “😄I almost forgot to post this but I never forget to say it!!! ❤️I love you guys!!!😁😍love begets love…say it more often & feel the vibe transform every single time!!!👏😁 @pritam_shikhare @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly wish you love & a beautiful Monday!!!😉💋 #sharing #languageoflove #sayit #feelit #beit ❤️😁.”

Sonali Bendre posted a video of herself and son Ranveer Behl.

A cute Lohri video was shared on Rannvijay’s daughter Kainaat Singha’s account. “Had an amazing Lohri with my family!!,” read the caption.

Maniesh Paul recently met some Jawaans at Jammu BSF camp. He shared a video and wrote, “So finally i tried and managed..rope climbing…a fauji can do it with 5 rifles on the shoulder…HATS OFF!!super respect for them..got to spend a day with them…had a great day… #mp #daywiththejawaans #fauji #bsf #safe #respect #jammu.”

Emraan Hashmi shared a teaser of his upcoming film Why Cheat India.

Sharing this video, Anupamp Kher wrote, “In #Episode10, #Season1 of @nbcnewamsterdam #DrKapoor prays for #DrMaxGoodwin by reciting first few lines of #HanumanChalisa. जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुण सागर…. Great episode. Loved the back story of Max and Georgia. 😍🙏🙏#PowerOfPrayer.”