Have you seen these photos of Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor?

From Akshay Kumar’s pictures to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s latest photo, here is a look at all the images posted by our stars on their social media accounts.

Sharing this click, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I just found something as Smart as Einstein. Stay Tuned. #SmartandStrongChaleLifelong.”

Akshay Kumar posted another photo.

Sonali Bendre shared a snap.

“Purple Passion 💜💜 , ” Karisma Kapoor wrote with the photos.

Manish Malhotra shared these pictures wishing a ‘happy happy birthday’ to his dearest Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing the photo, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “One of the Quintet leaves !! Will miss you @rimosky. will soon be on the same flight back”

Disha Patani turned cover girl for L’Officiel India.

Varun Dhawan posted this photo on his Insta account.

Vicky Kaushal’s latest photo is here.