Have you seen these photos of Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor?

Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor social media photos
Akshay Kumar posted photos on his social media accounts. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

From Akshay Kumar’s pictures to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s latest photo, here is a look at all the images posted by our stars on their social media accounts.

akshay kumar
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I just found something as Smart as Einstein. Stay Tuned. #SmartandStrongChaleLifelong.”

akshay kumar
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Akshay Kumar posted another photo.

sonali bendre
(Photo: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram)

Sonali Bendre shared a snap.

karisma kapoor
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

“Purple Passion 💜💜 , ” Karisma Kapoor wrote with the photos.

Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Manish Malhotra shared these pictures wishing a ‘happy happy birthday’ to his dearest Janhvi Kapoor.

neetu kapoor
(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “One of the Quintet leaves !! Will miss you @rimosky. will soon be on the same flight back”

Disha Patani
(Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Disha Patani turned cover girl for L’Officiel India.

varun dhawan
(Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan posted this photo on his Insta account.

Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal’s latest photo is here.

