Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Holiday…’ marching towards Rs.100 crore



‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ is going strong in the second week of its release. ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ is going strong in the second week of its release.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, is going strong in the second week of its release. The film that swiftly claimed good revenue in the first week, has collected more than Rs 70 crore in the second week of its release.

Trade expert Taran Aarsh said it’s inching closer to Rs.100-crore mark at the box office. “#Holiday [Week 2] Fri 4.34 cr, Sat 6.06 cr. Grand total: ₹ 79.09 cr nett. India biz. Marching towards ₹ 100 crr,” he tweeted.

The film, directed by AR Murgadoss, is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki, also directed by Murgadoss.

The Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer that hit the screens on June 6 has made good earnings so far.

The film had a strong start despite less favourable reviews. The Indian Express, reviewer Shubhra Gupta said, “‘Holiday’ gives Akshay Kumar a chance to return to full combat mode. Till he’s going bang bang, he’s all right; the moment he gets romancing and joshing, he slides. So does the film.”

Akshay Kumar, faced a dry spell at Box Office last year with ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Again’ and ‘Boss’ – failing miserably.

If Akshay Kumar is seen doing action sequences like he has never done before, Sonakshi also got a chance to throw a punch or two and fulfil her desire to braid her hair in a sporty way instead of letting her hair loose, which she generally does for most of her films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App