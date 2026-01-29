Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Twinkle Khanna says son Aarav Bhatia is ‘soft-hearted, generous’: ‘Other people take advantage at times’
Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about her dating advice for her children Aarav and Nitara, and opinion about seeking therapy.
Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna has always been an advocate of ‘perfectly imperfect’ parenting. The author-columnist, who has two kids with the actor – son Aarav Bhatia (24) and daughter Nitara Bhatia (13), recently opened up about her dating advice for her children and her opinion about seeking therapy. In an interview, she revealed that while Aarav is too soft and generous, Nitara is more aggressive in nature.
During a chat with The Print, Twinkle, who recently released her book Mrs Funnybones Returns, spoke about her approach to parenting. When asked if mothers have to go to therapy to learn the language of their children, considering the generation gap, she replied, “I was actually telling my daughter this and we had a disagreement. We were travelling. I was wrong, and she was right. I actually had to tell her that – do not expect me to be perfect. I am fallible. I am as imperfect as you are. I am a little more mature, little wiser, but I am not perfect. So, don’t expect that from me. Accept me for what I am. And, I think that acceptance is what children need to have.”
The author further added, “With this therapy talk, there’s a little bit of danger because most people are not really going to therapy. They are looking at some sort of filtered version of therapy or Instagram and then repeating that new age babble, and that is dangerous. I strongly believe that we all should seek therapy because it helps us navigate our own mind and issues, so we are better parents and children. But, this half baked Instagram psychology is a very dangerous thing.”
The host then asked Twinkle Khanna about the best dating advice she gave to her son, Aarav. “With your children, you have to see their personalities, and you then give advice according to that. My son is a very kind person, very soft hearted, since he was a child. Not just dating, but even with friends and other people. I had to always tell him to have his boundaries because he is so generous, that can sometimes lead other people to take advantage,” she reflected.
She continued, “With my daughter, I tell her she has to lower her boundaries. She is just 13 and she has to be a little less aggressive. So, whether it’s dating or friendship, or it’s just any relationships, that advice is pretty much the same. It’s how you have to function in the world, not only with somebody who you have a romantic relationship with. So for him, get a little bit more aggressive and for her, get less aggressive.”
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son in 2002 and daughter in 2012.
