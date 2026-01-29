Twinkle Khanna says son Aarav Bhatia is ‘soft-hearted, generous’: ‘Other people take advantage at times’

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna has always been an advocate of ‘perfectly imperfect’ parenting. The author-columnist, who has two kids with the actor – son Aarav Bhatia (24) and daughter Nitara Bhatia (13), recently opened up about her dating advice for her children and her opinion about seeking therapy. In an interview, she revealed that while Aarav is too soft and generous, Nitara is more aggressive in nature.

During a chat with The Print, Twinkle, who recently released her book Mrs Funnybones Returns, spoke about her approach to parenting. When asked if mothers have to go to therapy to learn the language of their children, considering the generation gap, she replied, “I was actually telling my daughter this and we had a disagreement. We were travelling. I was wrong, and she was right. I actually had to tell her that – do not expect me to be perfect. I am fallible. I am as imperfect as you are. I am a little more mature, little wiser, but I am not perfect. So, don’t expect that from me. Accept me for what I am. And, I think that acceptance is what children need to have.”