Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav plays the protective older brother as he shields sister Nitara from paparazzi. Watch

July 27, 2022 7:44:56 pm
Akshay Kumar’s children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara — were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their mother, Twinkle Khanna, earlier today. In a video, Nitara is seen holding on to her brother’s shirt and following him as he tries to make way for her, protecting him the photographers’ glare.
Twinkle Khanna arrived after her kids and was sporting a casual look. The writer was seen in an olive green top and she completed her look with a pair of yellow shades.
View this post on Instagram
Fans were quick to notice Nitara’s discomfort. One person commented on an Instagram post carrying the video, “The way she is holding his big bros shirt.” [Sic]. Another user wrote, “How cute are they?” Talking about privacy, another user wrote, “It clearly shows that they are so uncomfortable in front of the cameras constantly chasing them. Media should respect their privacy.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Twinkle Khanna was on holiday in New York with her children. Later, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, joined the family. Twinkle had posted photos on her social media accounts of everything she had done, including touring St Helen’s Square and dining at fancy restaurants.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
‘Monkeypox is more than a wake-up call. It is about epidemic and pandemic preparedness as a matter of policy’
Chennai: HC restrains civic body from collecting hiked property tax
How Nanchamma’s National Award sets the record straight for the music traditions of Attappadi
When Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor a ‘ladies man’, said he wanted to walk out of Rockstar
Vikrant Rona release and review live updates: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer hopes to continue hot-streak for South Indian films
Shakin’ bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs’ response to music
PV Sindhu to be Team India Flagbearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony
Botad hooch tragedy: One accused nabbed in Vadodara
Maharashtra: PIL in Bombay HC challenging state govt’s decision of renaming Aurangabad
Eminent Assam litterateur Atulananda Goswami dies at 87
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’ or ‘Punitive Detention and Preventive Detention’ for UPSC CSE
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on surviving sexual abuse