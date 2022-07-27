scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav plays the protective older brother as he shields sister Nitara from paparazzi. Watch

Twinkle Khanna, along with her kids Aarav and Nitara, was photographed at the airport returning from their New York trip.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 7:44:56 pm
Twinkel Khanna has returned from her vacation with her kids. (Photo: Voompla/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara — were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their mother, Twinkle Khanna, earlier today. In a video, Nitara is seen holding on to her brother’s shirt and following him as he tries to make way for her, protecting him the photographers’ glare. 

Twinkle Khanna arrived after her kids and was sporting a casual look. The writer was seen in an olive green top and she completed her look with a pair of yellow shades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pressnews tv (@pressnewstv)

Fans were quick to notice Nitara’s discomfort. One person commented on an Instagram post carrying the video, “The way she is holding his big bros shirt.” [Sic]. Another user wrote, “How cute are they?” Talking about privacy, another user wrote, “It clearly shows that they are so uncomfortable in front of the cameras constantly chasing them. Media should respect their privacy.”

Twinkle Khanna was on holiday in New York with her children. Later, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, joined the family. Twinkle had posted photos on her social media accounts of everything she had done, including touring St Helen’s Square and dining at fancy restaurants.

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
