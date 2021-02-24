Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav posted this in family WhatsApp group, mother Twinkle says ‘who needs enemies’

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty-self, shared a hilarious picture of herself on Instagram. The picture, she said, was clicked and posted on a family WhatsApp group by her son Aarav, who captioned it as “Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communcal garden.”

Explaining her “demonic ritual” posture in the picture, Twinkle said that she was doing a “bent-over reverse dumbbel fly,” which made her look this way.

She wrote, “Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a ‘bent-over reverse dumbbell fly’ a term I would not even know a year ago. #workingatit”

The post, dropped on Wednesday, received many reactions from Khanna’s friends and fans.

Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Why don’t you see a Baba kiroli… he has healed many possessed by this mata mrigi” to which Twinkle replied, “Mr Bibet, it’s better if you consult Rajat Baba on how to practice Maun vrat!”

Mahesh Bhupathi, Aishwarya R Dhanush, Warda Khan Nadiadwala and others also commented on the post.

Twinkle has often given a sneak-peek of her personal life through social media platforms. Earlier this week, she shared a video of Nitara giving her pet a bath.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Alex gets a good scrubbing from the only person who can get him to sit and fetch without a woof #sundayvibes”