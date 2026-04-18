Akshay Kumar calls son Aarav ‘bechara’ as he earns Rs 4,500, travels villages to learn fashion

Akshay Kumar may be one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, but his son Aarav Bhatia is charting a very different path—far away from the film industry and firmly rooted in his passion for fashion. At 23, Aarav has no interest in following in his father’s footsteps. Instead, he aspires to become a fashion designer and is currently working for a modest stipend of just Rs 4,500. According to Akshay, Aarav is dedicating himself to learning the craft from the ground up, even travelling across villages to understand traditional textiles and prints.

Speaking on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay opened up about his son’s journey and their bond. Emphasising their similarities, he said, “We are both very alike. We are both into health. He is tall, focused, and loves his work. He doesn’t want to come into movies—he wants to be in fashion. Currently, he is earning Rs 4,500. Bechara.”