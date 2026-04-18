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Akshay Kumar calls son Aarav ‘bechara’ as he earns Rs 4,500, travels villages to learn fashion
Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav Bhatia is earning Rs 4,500 while pursuing fashion, travelling across villages to learn textiles, choosing passion over Bollywood stardom.
Akshay Kumar may be one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, but his son Aarav Bhatia is charting a very different path—far away from the film industry and firmly rooted in his passion for fashion. At 23, Aarav has no interest in following in his father’s footsteps. Instead, he aspires to become a fashion designer and is currently working for a modest stipend of just Rs 4,500. According to Akshay, Aarav is dedicating himself to learning the craft from the ground up, even travelling across villages to understand traditional textiles and prints.
Speaking on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay opened up about his son’s journey and their bond. Emphasising their similarities, he said, “We are both very alike. We are both into health. He is tall, focused, and loves his work. He doesn’t want to come into movies—he wants to be in fashion. Currently, he is earning Rs 4,500. Bechara.”
The revelation surprised the interviewer, who asked if the son of such a major star was really working for such a small amount. Akshay responded with calm conviction: “Why not? It’s a good thing. He goes to work, travels across cities and villages to understand fashion and different prints.”
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On his parenting style
When asked about parenting, Akshay made it clear that he avoids preaching. “I am not the ‘lecture-giving’ kind of dad. I have never given him lectures. But I am very clear about one thing—never harm anybody. No one should feel hurt because of you. The rest, he can figure out himself.”
Akshay’s equation with Aarav
The actor shares a close and affectionate bond with Aarav. On his son’s 23rd birthday last year, Akshay posted a heartfelt message reflecting on their journey together. He wrote about how, at 23, he was busy learning action on screen, while Aarav today surpasses him in areas like technology, fashion, and even dinner table debates. Calling himself a “proud sidekick” in his son’s story, Akshay expressed immense pride and love.
Aarav, who moved to London at the age of 15, has largely stayed away from the limelight. Known for his grounded nature, he is also reportedly trained in martial arts, holding a black belt in Kudo and Goju Ryu Karate.
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