Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif soak up some sun on a building’s ledge, see photo

Actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina are busy with the promotions of their film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is a cop drama and belongs to the same universe of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Recently, Akshay took to his social media handles and shared a photo of himself and Katrina. He also reiterated the film’s release date.

Akshay tweeted, “Mr. and Mrs. #Sooryavanshi soaking up some ☀️ while waiting for 5th November. #2DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas @katrinakaif.” In the photo, the two of them are sitting at the edge of a building. Fans flooded the photo with heart and fire emoticons.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will appear in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The promos have promised a fun episode as Katrina and Big B will be seen mouthing Agneepath dialogues, and they will also dance to Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Apart from this, Bachchan will praise the stars for their contribution to the entertainment industry.

Akshay and Katrina will also make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay shared a photo from the sets, where the two are seen laughing. He tweeted, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with Katrina is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov.”

Sooryavanshi is a cop drama that sees Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who joins forces with Ranveer Singh’s Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn’s Singham to unearth a terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif plays the role of a doctor in the film. The film will release on November 5.