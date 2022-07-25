scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife Twinkle Khanna in New York after his shoot gets cancelled. See photos

Akshay Kumar was busy in London with the promotion of his next film Raksha Bandhan, while his wife Twinkle Khanna has been busy exploring New York.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 25, 2022 7:11:13 pm
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar shared a click as he left for New York to join his family in the US. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar shared a click of himself on Monday afternoon. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of his next film, titled Raksha Bandhan, in London, shared with his fans that he is going to meet his family who are in New York.

Sharing a click from a railway station, Akshay posted, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

While the shooting details of the actor are not known, his fans are happy to see this photo post of the star. Many fans reacted to the photo with red heart emojis.

Also read |Twinkle Khanna says she has to play a ‘dual role’ with kids when ‘laidback’ husband Akshay Kumar travels for work

Akshay’s wife and writer Twinkle Khanna seem to be on a vacay in New York. Twinkle earlier had shared a video and written, “Walk behind me and let’s explore a little shall we? In York, your feet are all you need to see every corner. Which small towns have you fallen in love with and why?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan stars him alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film marks Akshay and Bhumi’s second collaboration after the successful Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan revolves around a brother (played by Akshay) who is willing to go the extra mile to secure a good life for his four sisters. The movie is helmed and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Raksha Bandhan is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.

In other news, Akshay Kumar also hit the headlines after he was reportedly honoured by the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer in the country.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be playing Suriya’s role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which swept the 68th National Film Awards. The film won the trophy for Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash).

Akshay also has Ram Setu, Selfiee, Gorkha, and OMG 2 in his kitty.

