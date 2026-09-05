‘Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty almost got married’: Producer recalls Akshay’s dull career phase

Before marrying Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar was in a serious relationship with Shilpa Shetty. After working together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), the actors grew close to each other and started dating. In a recent interview, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who directed Shilpa and Akshay’s hit film Jaanwar in 1999, recalled how they were on the verge of getting married back in the day.

During a chat with Minutes Of Masala, he opened up about a lull in Akshay’s career after delivering a string of flops in the late 1990s. It was Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar that became the major career-reviving breakout and turning point for the actor following the disastrous slump. “Producers had stopped producing Akshay’s films after a point in time, because there was no saleability and marketability,” he shared.