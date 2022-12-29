Akshay Kumar shares wife Twinkle Khanna’s goofy dance video on her birthday, begs her to stop singing. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish his wife, actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna, on her birthday on Thursday. Posting a video of her singing and dancing next to a Christmas tree, the actor wrote, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing 😂 And Happy birthday Tina.”

Akshay was referring to Twinkle’s earlier post where she had made fun of his Christmas video. The actor is vacationing with his family in Goa and had shared a video on Christmas where he is playing air guitar. Akshay also danced and lip synced a Christmas song. “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera,” he had written. Twinkle wrote in the comments section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”

Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her father, actor Rajesh Khanna, also shares a throwback picture featuring both of them. Twinkle is the daughter of the late screen icon and Dimple Kapadia.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself as a toddler, sitting next to her beaming father, Twinkle wrote in her post, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories❤️.” Several of her friends from the film industry took to the comments section to shower her, and her father, with love. Bobby Deol left a series of heart emojis, as did Malaika Arora. Studio executive Sristhi Behl Arya wrote, “Happy happy birthday Tina!”

Twinkle made her acting debut in the year 1995, with the film Barsaat. After a series of films that ranged from moderately successful to downright flops, she quit acting in 2001. She has since established herself as a leading columnist and writer. She has also been credited as a co-producer on many of her husband’s films, including the hit Pad Man.