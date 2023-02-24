Akshay Kumar shares why is he tensed before The Entertainers tour with Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and others: ‘Agar aap khush ghar laute toh..’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. They went to the show to promote their upcoming The Entertainers tour in North America. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Kumar explained why is he tensed about going on a foreign tour with four female stars.

He quipped, “Mujhe badi tension hai, mere saath chaar heroines jaa rahi hain foreign tour pe. Mujhe apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe. Agar aap khush ghar laute toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga (I am quite tense as I am travelling with four actresses that too on a foreign tour. At home, I have to show that I am upset. If I will return happy, there will never be any other show).”

Akshay Kumar also asked Kapil Sharma why is he laughing since he too is a married man and might face similar situations at home.

During the episode, Sharma also quoted Nora Fatehi who recently said that a man should pay the bill at a restaurant when he goes on a date with a woman. To this, Archana Puran Singh told Fatehi, “Nora, the world has changed, now women can pay, of course.” But the actor-dancer refused to accept the suggestion and retorted by saying, “You can pay, but I am not paying.” Her reply made the audience and others burst into laughter.

An earlier promo of the episode had Akshay Kumar making a grand entry on the show. He also danced to the song “Party All Night” with Disha, Nora, Mouni and Sonam. Kumar also poked fun at Sharma’s outfit for the episode.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s film Selfiee has hit theatres on Friday. Until now, the film, also starring Emraan Hashmi, has received an underwhelming response from critics and the audience.