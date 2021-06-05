Akshay Kumar shares tips for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, watch video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has joined The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FICCI) latest campaign ‘Corona Ko Harana Hai’. The actor shared an awareness video on social media where he lists the five ways to safeguard yourself from the coronavirus.

In the video, Kumar is accompanied by two kids who are names ‘Saiyyam’ and ‘Savdhani’. The two kids narrate the do’s and don’t’s one must follow after contracting the Covid-19 virus. The Good Newws actor concluded the video with the slogan, ‘Har ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai’.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“Sharing some important tips on COVID appropriate behaviour which are a must even after vaccination in order to fight this pandemic. Please watch and take note #CoronaKoHaranaHai @ficci_india @iaaindia #IndianBroadcastingFoundation,” Kumar captioned the video. FICCI has also roped in actors Arya, Chiranjeevi and Punit Rajkumar to spread awareness in regional languages.

Kumar, along with his author wife Twinkle Khanna, has been contributing towards the Covid-19 relief work. They have donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organisation. Recently, their fundraiser campaign Help India Breathe had reached its goal after collecting Rs 1 crore.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.