Akshay Kumar shares selfie moment with Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush: ‘I look up to your amazing talent’

Actor Akshay Kumar caught up with his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush in Mumbai. Dhanush landed in the city to promote the Aanand L Rai directorial, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. On Sunday, Akshay dropped a selfie featuring himself and Dhanush on his social media platforms. The actor mentioned how he looks up to Dhanush’s “amazing talent”.

Sharing the selfie, he wrote, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened.”

Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened 😊 pic.twitter.com/1BwnZli7Zh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2021

Recently, Akshay Kumar opened up on how Atrangi Re belongs to Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. “This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara. They are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie,” he told PTI, adding, “This film will work only because of Sara and Dhanush. Sara is very professional and she is a director’s actor. I believe this is one of the best roles that she has ever done. Dhanush is a polished actor and a phenomenal artiste. He has done many films and his first Hindi movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ was a landmark movie. In this movie, he has performed really well.”

He also said that initially Aanand L Rai was hesitant to offer him the role in the film. “Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role. But I loved the story. It really is an atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback,” he said.

Atrangi Re will release on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.