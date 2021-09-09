scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Akshay Kumar shares photo with mother Aruna Bhatia on his birthday: ‘Would never have liked it this way…’

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar wrote an emotional post for his mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away yesterday. The actor said in his note, 'life goes on'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 11:29:08 am
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia (Photo: Instagram/ Akshay Kumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote an emotional post for his late mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away yesterday (September 8). On the occasion of his birthday, the actor shared a photo with her, where she can be seen giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Akshay wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Also Read |When Akshay Kumar said ‘there’s no one like a mother’: Portrait of an actor as a family man

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Aruna Bhatia was rather unwell and had been admitted in the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital. Akshay, who was shooting for Cinderella in London, rushed back to be with his mother. He had taken to his social media handles to thank everybody for their prayers. Akshay posted, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

However, the actor’s mother passed away on September 8. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Akshay shared the news with his fans and friends.

He wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

The funeral was held yesterday, and was attended by celebrities, including Rohit Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh.

On the work front, Akshay has his hands full with Bachchan Pandey, Setu, Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan. His last release was BellBottom, which was screened in theatres and received positive response from critics.

