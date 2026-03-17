Akshay Kumar recalls eerie encounter at his home, wife Twinkle Khanna said ‘there’s something here’: ‘My son pointed, said go away’ 

Actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, set to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The romantic horror-comedy marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after 16 years. They last worked together in the 2010 film Khatta Meetha. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

Akshay recently spoke about whether he believes in ghosts, recalling an incident that left him stunned during a conversation at the India Today Conclave while accepting that this remains scientifically unproven.

Recalling an incident from a house where he previously lived, Akshay said his wife had often sensed something unusual.

“We used to live in a house where my wife would always tell me, ‘There’s something here.’ My son Aarav was around four or five years old at the time, and I would tell her, ‘Tina, you’re educated, how can you say such things?’ But she insisted she had heard a lady walking inside the house,” he said.

Akshay admitted he initially dismissed her concerns, until one day he saw his son pointing at someone.

“One day, my son was lying down and suddenly pointed somewhere and said, ‘Don’t stay here, go away, you leave.’ I asked him, ‘Who are you talking to?’ For a couple of seconds, even I was shocked,” he recalled.

“My wife said, ‘See, I told you, there’s someone. Even your son is talking to someone. There is something.’”

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‘Maybe such energies do exist’

Akshay said he remains open to the idea of unseen energies. “So I presume maybe such things do exist, some kind of supernatural power or energy. People say that some individuals are surrounded by positive energy, while others attract negativity. There is always some kind of energy around us,” he added.

Stories of paranormal encounters often blur the line between fear and fascination. While many believe in such experiences, there is no scientific evidence supporting the existence of ghosts or supernatural entities, and such experiences are often explained through psychology or environmental factors.

Reunion with Priyadarshan

Apart from the anecdote, Akshay also spoke about reuniting with Priyadarshan, a filmmaker he credits for shaping his comic timing.

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“I have done around 150 films and worked with nearly 60–70 directors, but I share a special tuning with Priyadarshan. I have learned a lot of comedy from him. I have also learned a lot from Rajkumar Santoshi ji, and from late director and writer Neeraj Vora. If I know even C of comedy, it is because of them.”

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together in films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla also marks legendary actor Asrani’s posthumous screen appearance. He passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84.

At the box office, the film will compete with Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, which is also set for a Hindi release alongside its Telugu version. However, its toughest competition may come from the lingering momentum of Dhurandhar 2, arriving a few weeks earlier and expected to dominate screens.