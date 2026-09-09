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Akshay Kumar shares ‘life-changing’ lesson from Haiwaan on 59th birthday: ‘What looks good…’
On his 58th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a thought-provoking message about good and evil and revealed that Haiwaan taught him not to judge people or situations by appearances.
Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 59th birthday on Wednesday, September 9, and to mark the occasion, the actor shared a special message for his fans centered around his upcoming film Haiwaan. The actor reflected on the film’s theme of appearances being deceptive and hinted that the Priyadarshan directorial will showcase him in an unfamiliar avatar.
Taking to social media, Akshay shared a note suggesting that the line between good and evil may not always be as clear as it appears.
He connected the thought to Haiwaan, and wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought…What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay.”
See Akshay Kumar’s post here:
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Akshay Kumar will hit the big screen with his film Haiwaan, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11.
The actor steps into a never-seen-before avatar as a ruthless psychopath in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.
In Haiwaan, Akshay’s character is presented as a polished and seemingly unassuming man, whose calm exterior hides a far more sinister personality. His character becomes a dangerous force in the story and is pitted against Saif Ali Khan’s protagonist. Recent reports have described Akshay’s role as ruthless, while the actor has also revealed that he spoke to police officers who had encountered psychopaths to better understand the mindset required for the character.
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Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, plays a visually impaired martial artist who becomes entangled in a dangerous situation while attempting to protect a young girl. The role required the actor to perform intense action sequences while portraying visual impairment. Saif recently described the physical experience of performing the raw action as extremely demanding.
The film marks another collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan, but this time the filmmaker has moved away from the comedy genre that has defined several of their previous Hindi films. Priyadarshan has described Haiwaan as the beginning of a new chapter in his career, with the thriller allowing him to explore a more serious and intense storytelling style.
Interestingly, Akshay was reportedly not part of Priyadarshan’s original plan for Haiwaan. Saif was already attached to the project, but a conversation between Akshay and Priyadarshan during the making of Bhooth Bangla eventually changed the casting plans. Akshay’s interest in playing a psycho character reportedly prompted the filmmaker to rethink the role of the antagonist.
The film Haiwaan has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and also stars Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in important roles.
Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna, Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan are starring in an upcoming untitled comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee and presented by Dil Raju, which is slated to release on December 4, 2026.
Akshay’s co-stars Raashii Khanna and Vidya Bala wished him a happy birthday with a special post.
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The actors shared a clip and wrote along, “Here’s to the man who makes everyone around him work hard and laugh harder. More dance, more mischief, more you. Happy birthday, Achche Sir! ❤️@akshaykumar.”
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