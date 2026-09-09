Akshay Kumar shares ‘life-changing’ lesson from Haiwaan on 59th birthday: ‘What looks good…’

Akshay Kumar reflected on the central idea of Haiwaan while sharing a special birthday message with fans ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 59th birthday on Wednesday, September 9, and to mark the occasion, the actor shared a special message for his fans centered around his upcoming film Haiwaan. The actor reflected on the film’s theme of appearances being deceptive and hinted that the Priyadarshan directorial will showcase him in an unfamiliar avatar.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a note suggesting that the line between good and evil may not always be as clear as it appears.

He connected the thought to Haiwaan, and wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought…What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay.”