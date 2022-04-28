Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse into the world of Ram Setu, fans say ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday to share a still from his upcoming film Ram Setu. In the photo, Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev are inside a cave-like structure.

Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is scheduled to release on Diwali in theatres. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed movies like Tere Bin Laden, The Zoya Factor and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu. Earlier, Akshay had described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future”.

The movie was announced on Diwali 2020 with a poster in which Akshay is seen standing against an image of Lord Ram. The caption of the poster read, “Myth or reality?”

Also Read | Bharat Ek Khoj actor Salim Ghouse passes away due to cardiac arrest

Ram Setu is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Gorkha, Selfiee and Mission Cinderella.