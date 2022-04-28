scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse into the world of Ram Setu, fans say ‘Jai Shri Ram’

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 7:20:24 pm
ram setuRam Setu is scheduled to release on Diwali 2022.

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday to share a still from his upcoming film Ram Setu. In the photo, Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev are inside a cave-like structure.

Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is scheduled to release on Diwali in theatres. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed movies like Tere Bin Laden, The Zoya Factor and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu. Earlier, Akshay had described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future”.

The movie was announced on Diwali 2020 with a poster in which Akshay is seen standing against an image of Lord Ram. The caption of the poster read, “Myth or reality?”

Ram Setu is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Gorkha, Selfiee and Mission Cinderella.

