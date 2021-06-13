Akshay Kumar shares a fun fact as he celebrates 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi has clocked 25 years of the film’s release. On Sunday, Akshay shared a meme that read, “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker” celebrating the film, which released in 1996. Posting the meme on Instagram, Akshay also shared a fun fact. “It was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he wrote.

Karan Kundrra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan were among many who reacted on the Instagram post. “Epic,” Kundrra wrote while Varun called Akshay as the “last man standing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi had released in 1996. The film starred Akshay along with Raveena Tandon and Rekha.

On the work front, Akshay has a couple of interesting projects in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release earlier this year. However, the film was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Akshay also has Atrangi Re, which he wrapped earlier this year. The movie marks his first collaboration with Aanand L Rai. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The actor also has Ram Setu and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.