Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan 2

Akshay Kumar has sent wishes to second lunar exploration mission undertaken by space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On Twitter, Akshay posted a photo of the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and captioned it, “India’s second space mission to the moon, #Chandrayaan2 is led by two women scientists of @isro, a first in India’s history! Sending my best to the rocket women and #ISRO team, more power to you!”

Chandrayaan-1, the first Indian lunar probe, was launched in October 2008.

Akshay Kumar is currently prepping up for the release of Mission Mangal, which portrays India’s first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission. Also called Mangalyaan, the mission made India only the fourth country to achieve the feat and the first to do so in the maiden attempt.

Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha. Jagan Shakti directs a script penned by Sajid-Farhad.

After the first look poster was released on July 4, a teaser was released on July 9.

The official description of the film reads, “Mission Mangal is the incredible, true story of a scientist, Rakesh Dhawan, played by Akshay Kumar and Tara Shinde played by Vidya Balan who lead a motley team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest mission in history: the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. The film is a tale of ordinary people doing extraordinary things and inspiring generations to dream big and achieve the impossible.”

Mission Mangal releases on August 15.