Akshay Kumar sells four apartments in one month for Rs 20 cr; earns Rs 7 cr profit

Just a month after selling two of his apartments in Borivali, Akshay Kumar has sold two more luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund West. The properties fetched a combined Rs 12.38 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transactions, registered on June 30, 2026, involve apartments on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road. Each apartment has a RERA carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, taking the total deal value to Rs 12.38 crore. Stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh was paid on each transaction, amounting to a combined Rs 74.28 lakh. Both apartments come with three car parking spaces each.

Akshay had purchased the two apartments from Oberoi Constructions in October 2017 for a combined Rs 9 crore, meaning the latest sale has earned him a profit of over Rs 3.3 crore.

The actor had also made headlines in June after selling two more apartments in Mumbai’s Oberoi Sky City complex in Borivali East. One apartment, with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was sold for Rs 5.75 crore, while the second, measuring 252 sq ft, fetched Rs 1.35 crore. These transactions were registered on June 2, 2026.

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Property records show that Kumar had acquired these apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was purchased for Rs 3 crore, while the smaller apartment was bought for approximately Rs 67.6 lakh, taking the total acquisition cost to around Rs 3.68 crore. The latest sale resulted in an overall gain of nearly 100% on his investment.

A year earlier, in March 2025, the actor had sold another apartment in the same Oberoi Sky City development for Rs 4.35 crore. He had purchased the 1,073 sq ft apartment in 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore, earning a substantial profit on that transaction as well.