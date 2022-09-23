scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar sells Andheri flat for Rs 6 crore to music director

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had bought the property in November 2017 for Rs 4.12 crore.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar is a prolific real estate investor.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold his Andheri flat for Rs 6 crore to music director Daboo Malik and wife Jyoti Malik (parents of Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik). The deal took place in August 2022.

According to documents accessed through Zapkey.com, which aggregates publicly available property registration data, the said property is located in Transcon Triumph – Tower 1 in Andheri west. The flat is of 1,281-sq ft carpet area + 59-sq ft balcony.

Akshay Kumar had bought this property in November 2017 for Rs 4.12 crore. He had invested cumulatively Rs 15.1 crore in four properties in the same project in 2017.

As per real estate experts, Akshay is a prolific real estate investor. In January 2022, he bought a property in Joy Legend, Khar west amounting to Rs 7.84 crore. Similarly, in December last year, the actor purchased office property in Lodha codename no. 1 Lodha Place, Upper Worli for Rs 4.85 crore.

Akshay Kumar is an active investor in properties with multiple buy, sale and rental transactions across Mumbai properties like Bharat Ark in Andheri West, Oberoi Prisma in Andheri east-JVLR, Piroja Court in Juhu, Oberoi Spring in Andheri West, Prime Beach in Juhu, Oberoi Sky City in Borivili East, Oberoi Enigma in Mulund West, Oberoi Eternia in Mulund West and Oberoi 360 West. He is also believed to be the highest tax payer in India.

