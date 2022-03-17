Akshay Kumar on being a ‘mini T-Series’ with a stockpile of songs: ‘Mujhe shauk hai gaane khareedne ka’

Akshay Kumar spoke about his reputation as a ‘mini T-Series’ in a new interview ahead of the release of his film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor said that because he’s such a big music fan, he buys whatever song that he likes, so that he can use it in future films. The tag was first bestowed upon him by his Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay was asked about this bank of music that he has accumulated. He said, “Jo mujhe acha lagta hai, koi music director ya kissi singer ka gaana main le leta hoon. Mujhe shauk hai gaano ka, mujhe acha lagta hai gaane khareedna. Usse rakhe rakhta hoon, phir koi film mein jaana hota hai, woh agar uss situation mein jaata hai, toh usse use kar leta hoon (If I like a music director or singer’s song, I buy it. I love music, and I like buying songs. And then, if an appopriate film comes along, I use them there).”

The actor also seemingly took offence to a fan’s question about a line of dialogue in the trailer of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. In the same interview, the cast and director of the film were asked to comment about a double entendre line in the trailer–‘ghode lag gaye’–and while Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi laughed about it, Akshay advised the person who’d asked the question to stay in their lane.

In the trailer, we’re shown how two filmmakers, played by Arshad and Kriti, attempt to contact the notorious gangster Bachchhan Paandey because they want to make a film about him. When they realise that they’re in over their heads, and that Bachchhan is actually dangerous, Arshad’s character exclaims ‘ghode lag gaye’. When Kriti’s character tries to correct him, he says that he knows the correct expletive, but was self-censoring because he didn’t want to curse in front of her.

When a fan named Mahesh’s queries about this exchange were read to the cast in the interview, Akshay said, “Mahesh sir ko yehi kahenge, ke beta tum abhi itna educate mat ho. Abhi yeh jo kaksha hai, isko thoda waqt lagega, araam araam se karenge. Isko yahin tak rehne do, pehle jo neeche ki cheezein hoti hain woh padh lo, woh yaad kar lo, phir ispe aa jaana (I’d just like to tell Mahesh that he needs to hold his horses. He needs to first master the basics before he can be promoted to the big leagues, so he should focus on that first before trying to act smart).”

Kriti jumped in, “This particular dialogue, when Farhad was giving me a Zoom narration, he had to pause for 10 minutes because I was only laughing. It’s funny that it made it to the trailer.” And Arshad revealed that while they were filming the scene, Kriti actually cursed on camera. “Madam ne bol bhi diya tha,” he said, and recalled that he went, ‘oh teri’.

Director Farhad Samji said that this is why he prefers not using sync-sound in his films. “Isliye main sync rakhta nahi hu, dub baad mein rakhta hoon,” he joked.

Bachchhan Paandey, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi, is slated to release this Friday. Not only will it face competition from the epic period film RRR, which is due out a week later, but also from holdover hit The Kashmir Files, which is doing massive business.