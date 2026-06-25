‘She can kill me anytime’: Akshay Kumar says wife Twinkle Khanna is his ‘brutal’ critic

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always been vocal about his better half Twinkle Khanna being his most trenchant critic. He recently opened up about the person whose opinion matters most to him, and it turns out to be none other than his wife, Twinkle. During a candid conversation while promoting his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, the actor shared how Twinkle’s brutally honest feedback keeps him grounded, both professionally and personally.

During a recent a Bombay Times Lounge interview, Akshay Kumar was asked about his toughest critic, Akshay didn’t hesitate before naming his “better half.” Describing Twinkle’s reviews of his work, he said with a laugh, “She’s brutal. Brutal means brutal is nothing. She can kill me anytime. You can’t say anything.”