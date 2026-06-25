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‘She can kill me anytime’: Akshay Kumar says wife Twinkle Khanna is his ‘brutal’ critic
Akshay Kumar says wife Twinkle Khanna is his toughest critic, revealing that a rare compliment from her about his film trailer made his day.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always been vocal about his better half Twinkle Khanna being his most trenchant critic. He recently opened up about the person whose opinion matters most to him, and it turns out to be none other than his wife, Twinkle. During a candid conversation while promoting his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, the actor shared how Twinkle’s brutally honest feedback keeps him grounded, both professionally and personally.
During a recent a Bombay Times Lounge interview, Akshay Kumar was asked about his toughest critic, Akshay didn’t hesitate before naming his “better half.” Describing Twinkle’s reviews of his work, he said with a laugh, “She’s brutal. Brutal means brutal is nothing. She can kill me anytime. You can’t say anything.”
The actor then recalled a recent incident that left him genuinely thrilled. Akshay revealed that while he was dubbing for another film, he received an unexpected message from Twinkle praising the trailer of his upcoming project.
“I told Priyadarshan sir, ‘Today I’m very happy.’ He asked me why, and I said, ‘My wife has sent me a message saying she loved the trailer,'” Akshay shared. The actor called it a how rare such praise comes to him from Twinkle.
According to the actor, Twinkle is known for her unfiltered opinions and never hesitates to tell him exactly what she thinks about his films.
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“These messages don’t come often,” Akshay admitted. “I’ve done many films, and when she watches them, she goes straight to saying, ‘What is this?'”
The actor’s humorous confession drew laughter. Akshay further revealed that even when a film performs well at the box office despite Twinkle’s criticism, she remains unconvinced and stands by her opinion.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna often offer glimpses into their honest and playful relationship on events, interviews and also via social media.
On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. During a recent promotional interaction, Akshay revealed that the film featured nearly 32 actors on set every day and described the shoot as more of a “picnic” than work.
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