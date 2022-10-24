Akshay Kumar says Ram Setu is ‘rooted in Indian culture’, addresses box office clash with Thank God

Akshay Kumar is unfazed that his latest film Ram Setu will have a box office face-off with Sidharth Malhotra’s comedy film Thank God and insists one should not refer to two films releasing on the same day as a “clash”.

Akshay’s action-adventure Ram Setu and the Indra Kumar directed comedy will open in cinemas on October 25. Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said both the Diwali releases will find their audience.

“There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family,” Akshay said.

According to the actor, Ram Setu, which features him as an archeologist, has been made with deep emotional respect, keeping in mind the country’s history and culture. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Satyadev.

“Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld,” he added.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth theatrical release this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, all box office duds. The actor’s OTT release Cuttputtli also opened to poo reviews.