scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma a serial killer: ‘Kitne shows bandh karwaye hai isne?’

On the Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar spoke about the audience questioning the number of films he does, and said, "Who asks such question?"

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar took a couple of digs at Kapil Sharma (Photo: Sony)

Actor Akshay Kumar appeared on the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest season, along with the cast of his recent film Cuttputlli. Kapil on Friday shared an ‘uncensored’ look at the episode on his YouTube channel. In a playful and snarky manner, the actor trolled Kapil Sharma, when the host asked him, “Who is a serial killer?” In Cuttputlli, Akshay plays a detective on the hunt of a serial killer terrorising the town of Kasauli. 

Akshay joked that Kapil is the real serial killer, and asked him how many shows have been cancelled because of him. Kapil then replied to him and said that he did not cancel shows and was on a season break. Kapil said, “Humari bhi family hoti hai.” 

Talking about his favorite genre, Akshay said that he enjoys doing films with a blend of comedy and action. He further took a jibe at people questioning the number of films he does every year. Akshay said that for the first time people are asking him, “Why do you work so much?” He said, “Who asks such questions. Have you ever heard parents asking their children, ‘Why do you study so much?’”

This year, Akshay has starred in the consecutive flops Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. However, the actor blamed himself for the failures. At the trailer launch of Cuttputlli, he said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...Premium
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...
Roger Federer’s timeless magic: Keep rivals guessing and the world ...Premium
Roger Federer’s timeless magic: Keep rivals guessing and the world ...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done

The actor has a slew of projects lined up, including Ram Setu, OMG 2 and another untitled project with Emraan Hashmi

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:16:01 am
Next Story

Pune: ‘Navaratri camp’ on ‘sex tantra’ cancelled after police warn organisers

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s 20-year-old son, Aarav
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement