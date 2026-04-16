Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Akshay Kumar says his mother pushed him to ditch a 2-BHK for a 5-bedroom house when he had no money: ‘Vadda soch’
Akshay Kumar spoke about the time he bought his first flat in Mumbai and how his mother convinced him to think big.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has loads of fun with his contestants on the game show Wheel of Fortune that he hosts. But during these fun banters, Akshay often ends up sharing unheard anecdotes about his personal life. For instance, during the latest episode, the actor spoke about the time he bought his first flat in Mumbai and how his mother convinced him to think big.
He said, “Pehla ghar jab maine socha tha apna lene ke liye. Toh maine socha tha ki main 2-bedroom flat lunga (When I first thought of buying my own house, I had decided that I would get a 2-bedroom flat).”
Recalling his mother’s words to him at that time, he said, “Lekin meri maa ne kaha, ‘puttar vadda soch.’ Main kaha iss se aur vadda ki sochanga, 2 kamre ka flat mil jaaye iss se vadda ki (But my mother said, ‘Son, think bigger.’ I replied, ‘How much bigger can I think? Even getting a 2-room flat would be big enough).”
Akshay recalled how his mother pushed him to think bigger and aim to buy a five-bedroom flat instead of two. He shared, “Unka kehna tha jo pehla flat hota hai na… jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai. Vo apne khud ke liye lena hota hai. Uske liye bhagwan jo hai, vo khud aap ko kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa ke rahenge (She said that your first flat… your first home, should be bought for yourself. It should truly be your own. And for that, God will somehow ensure that the money falls into place for you).”
ALSO READ | Varun Tej on keeping his relationship with Lavanya Tripathi under wraps: ‘Sometimes you just want to break the pressure off…’
He added, “Lekin jo dusra flat hota hai na, jo aap investment ke naam pe lete ho, uske liye aap ko bahut mehnat karni padti hai (But the second flat, the one you buy as an investment, requires a lot of hard work).”
On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla. He also has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan in the pipeline.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05