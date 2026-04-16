Akshay Kumar says his mother pushed him to ditch a 2-BHK for a 5-bedroom house when he had no money: ‘Vadda soch’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has loads of fun with his contestants on the game show Wheel of Fortune that he hosts. But during these fun banters, Akshay often ends up sharing unheard anecdotes about his personal life. For instance, during the latest episode, the actor spoke about the time he bought his first flat in Mumbai and how his mother convinced him to think big.

He said, “Pehla ghar jab maine socha tha apna lene ke liye. Toh maine socha tha ki main 2-bedroom flat lunga (When I first thought of buying my own house, I had decided that I would get a 2-bedroom flat).”