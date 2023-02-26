Akshay Kumar says his consecutive flops an ‘alarm’ for him to change: ‘Don’t blame audience, it’s my fault’

Akshay Kumar says he has no one to blame for his dry spell at the box office but himself. The actor, who delivered four flop films last year, has opened 2023 with Selfiee, which is heading to be a big disaster.

Akshay’s last hit was the 2021 release by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, which starred Katrina Kaif and featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos. The Diwali release had clocked in nearly Rs 195 cr at the box office, but since then Akshay has been struggling to get a hit.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, when asked about his recent flops, Akshay said, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”

Dubbing his current phase as a “great alarm”, Akshay said if his films are not working, it is his fault and signals time to change gears. “When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. I am trying to change, that is all I can do. (But) do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film,” he added.

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam drama Driving License. It starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles and was a commercial hit.

Selfiee marks Akshay Kumar’s fifth flop in a row, after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.