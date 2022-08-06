scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films, wants to do only ‘family entertainers’

Akshay Kumar said that he would only work on family entertainers, revealing that he will never do “ghinoni” films.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 6:30:01 pm
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says he wants to take on diverse projects but there is a proviso attached — the films he makes should cater to family audiences.

Whether it is a psycho-thriller or a social drama, a genre that Kumar has tried his hand on aplenty, the actor said he wants his films to be watched without any hesitation. “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don’t want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers,” Kumar told PTI in an interview.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The 54-year-old actor said he would never want to be associated with “ghinoni” (filthy) films. “I don’t want to make a ‘ghinoni’ (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience,” he added.

Kumar’s upcoming release Raksha Bandhan is yet another family entertainer from the actor, joining his recent string of movies such as Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal. He said Raksha Bandhan is a an important film for the “society and for our families”. “It is about bonding between siblings,” he added.

In the Aanand L Rai-directorial, Kumar stars as Raju, a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The movie features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar’s on-screen sisters.

The actor dedicated the film to his sister, Alka, who serves as a co-producer. “My sister is everything to me. We share a great bond. We, as a family, believe in just being happy. When we didn’t have this kind of money and we used to live in Mumbai’s Koliwada locality, we were still happy and had a lot of fun.

Also read |Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience – a family that gets along

“We were very content with what we had in those days. On Saturdays, we used to avoid having our food because we liked watching movies in theatres. The atmosphere in our house was always lively and joyful.” “Raksha Bandhan” is Kumar’s second project with Rai after 2021’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

As a director and as a human being, Rai is all heart, the actor said. “With him, everything is all heart… He’s someone who will always smile and I have enjoyed my collaboration with him. I hope and pray that we have a long association,” he added.

His film is set up for a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a scenario which Kumar said is inevitable because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The box office clashes are going to happen and it is because of COVID-19. There are a lot of films that are already completed but they were not able to come out. Now you cannot avoid it. My hope is that both the movies do well at the box office,” he said.

It is Kumar’s hope that all the movies coming out of Bollywood do well at the ticket window as it is mutually beneficial for everyone. “It is not about ‘Raksha Bandhan’ only, it is about every film. I want each and every film from our industry to work. The film industry requires its films to run so that it can keep on making films, especially big films,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Raksha Bandhan, co-written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, is a Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape Of Good Films. It will be released in the theatres on August 11.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 06:30:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
KCR to boycott Niti Aayog meet to protest Centre’s ‘attitude’ to Telangana
KCR to boycott Niti Aayog meet to protest Centre’s ‘attitude’ to Telangana
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
England three down chasing 165 vs India
CWG Day 9 LIVE

England three down chasing 165 vs India

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest
Explained

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
ICYMI

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement