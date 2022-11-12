scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar says he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, apologises to fans: ‘Not happy with how things shaped up’

Akshay Kumar said that he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences with the makers. Akshay apologised to his fans for not doing the film.

hera pheri 3Akshay Kumar has backed out of Hera Pheri 3.

After Paresh Rawal tweeted that Hera Pheri 3 will star Kartik Aaryan, the franchise’s original star Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he will not be a part of the film. Akshay stated that the reason for his decision came amid some creative differences with the makers.

Akshay, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

The actor said that he was not happy with how things shaped up. “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” he said.

Also Read |Monica, O My Darling: Relax, Bollywood is doing just fine; you’re not looking in the right places

Akshay also acknowledged the ‘No Raju no Hera Pheri’ trend on Twitter and said that he is very hurt and sad about not doing the film. He said, “As much as hurt they are, I myself am very hurt. It’s a very sad thing but at the same time unhone iss baat ko trend karaya, (they made this trend) thank you very much.” He concluded with, “I apologise to them (fans) that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri. Sorry.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri was one of the biggest hits for Akshay Kumar and still seen as a landmark film in Hindi cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:42:46 pm
Next Story

Shweta Bachchan tells Navya Naveli Nanda ‘life hasn’t given you a few tight slaps’ in response to her youthful life mantra

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement