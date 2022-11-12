Akshay Kumar says he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, apologises to fans: ‘Not happy with how things shaped up’

After Paresh Rawal tweeted that Hera Pheri 3 will star Kartik Aaryan, the franchise’s original star Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he will not be a part of the film. Akshay stated that the reason for his decision came amid some creative differences with the makers.

Akshay, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

The actor said that he was not happy with how things shaped up. “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” he said.

Akshay also acknowledged the ‘No Raju no Hera Pheri’ trend on Twitter and said that he is very hurt and sad about not doing the film. He said, “As much as hurt they are, I myself am very hurt. It’s a very sad thing but at the same time unhone iss baat ko trend karaya, (they made this trend) thank you very much.” He concluded with, “I apologise to them (fans) that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri. Sorry.”

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri was one of the biggest hits for Akshay Kumar and still seen as a landmark film in Hindi cinema.