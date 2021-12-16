Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Atrangi Re: ‘I was taken aback…’

Atrangi Re actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan along with film director and producer Aanand L Rai recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio were seen having a blast with Kapil’s team as the comedian-host engaged with them in his usual witty fashion.

On the show, Akshay also made it a point to compliment Sara on her talent and dedication. The superstar said, “I think these guys are more prepared. When we entered the industry, we did not have so much preparation. We were learning with experience. We gained our experience by doing 60 to 70 films but, when the new actors enter the industry, they already have that kind of experience.”

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Aanand L Rai with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout) Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Aanand L Rai with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout)

The Atrangi Re team and Kapil’s team strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: PR Handout) The Atrangi Re team and Kapil’s team strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: PR Handout)

Akshay also heaped praise on Sara’s performance in Atrangi Re and added, “Let me tell you, I have watched ‘Atrangi Re’. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback! The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly!”

Akshay Kumar is reportedly playing a magician in the film and will also be seen romancing Sara in Atrangi Re. This is Akshay’s first collaboration with Aanand L Rai. The duo are also working on another project titled Raksha Bandhan, which also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re reunites lead star Dhanush with Rai after their successful collaboration Raanjhanaa, which came out in 2013. Atrangi Re releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24.