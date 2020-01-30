Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush come together for Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai brings together Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for his next movie Atrangi Re. Aanand L Rai brings together Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for his next movie Atrangi Re.

Sara Ali Khan seems to be on a roll. While the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, she has signed her next with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The film titled Atrangi Re will see her paired opposite Tamil actor Dhanush. Also, Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Touted to be an AR Rahman musical, Atrangi Re is written by National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who also wrote films like Zero, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and more.

Dhanush announced his collaboration with Aanand L Rai in early 2019 but didn’t divulge any details about the film. This would be his second project with the acclaimed filmmaker after he played the lead role in his hit 2013 romantic drama Raanjjhana, also starring Soman Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the first look and other details of the movie and wrote, “I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar’s @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms. And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir. CANNOT WAIT TO START. And cannot wait to come. Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021‼”

Akshay Kumar, who is excited to be working with Aanand L Rai for the first time, said in a statement, “When he (Aanand L Rai) narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi!”

Talking about the casting of Atrangi Re, Rai said, “It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges.”

About Dhanush and Sara, he added, “Their pairing is interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen.”

Film’s producer Bhushan Kumar, also expressed his excitement of being associated with it. He said, “Working with Aanand L Rai yet again is really special. He’s such a fine filmmaker and this time around we have three brilliant actors on board. It definitely can’t get better than this.”

Atrangi Re will go on floors on March 1 and will hit the screens on February 14, 2021.

