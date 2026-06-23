‘Pay me Re 1 more than Akshay Kumar’: Sanjeev Kapoor on why he rejected MasterChef India

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, often regarded as the pioneer of food television in India, became a household name with his iconic show Khana Khazana in the early 1990s. His popularity grew even further with MasterChef India, where he played a key role in shaping the franchise’s success. In a recent conversation with Culinary Culture, Sanjeev opened up about why he initially turned down MasterChef India and what eventually convinced him to join the show.

‘Pay me one rupee more than Akshay Kumar’

MasterChef India debuted its first season in 2010 and at the time, Sanjeev was approached to be one of the judges on the show alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Sanjeev revealed that he rejected the offer because he demanded that he be paid more than Akshay. “When they first came to me, they did not meet my condition,” he said. “My condition was that I should be paid more than Akshay Kumar, just one rupee more. This was the first season, and there was nobody else who could do it but me. It was quite obvious. But when they came to me, I said, ‘There is a condition.’ They did not agree, and I didn’t want to compromise. I was happy with my decision.”