Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Akshay Kumar tries stealing from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in new ad, gets himself arrested: ‘Bheja fry…’

After seeing Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ad, several fans expressed their desire to them together in a film.

January 11, 2022 5:10:23 pm
Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in an ad together

Actor Akshay Kumar tried stealing from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but she caught him just in time. Before you jump to any conclusion, that is the storyboard of Akshay’s latest ad along with Samantha, where he pretends to be a rather clumsy thief and breaks into her house. However, he forgets his task and gets distracted by snacks. By this time, she storms in on him and asks why would he eat it alone. He finishes the packet, and following which, she sends him to jail.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she overcame a tough phase of her life: ‘Many people helped me to be strong’

Akshay captioned his tweet, “Life mein pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry. Samantha ke ghar mein nahin tha taala.”

 

Several fans expressed their desire to see the two in a film together. “We want this pair sir,” one wrote on Twitter, “We love to see Akshay Kumar and Samanth Prabhu together in a movie.” One more fan said, “You and Samantha make an amazing pair. You should collaborate once for a film too.” Another wrote, “We want this pair. It’s public demand, sir.”

On the work front, Akshay has a host of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He also shared the trailer for his upcoming film Prithiviraj.

 

