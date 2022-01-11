Akshay Kumar tries stealing from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in new ad, gets himself arrested: ‘Bheja fry…’

January 11, 2022 5:10:23 pm
Actor Akshay Kumar tried stealing from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but she caught him just in time. Before you jump to any conclusion, that is the storyboard of Akshay’s latest ad along with Samantha, where he pretends to be a rather clumsy thief and breaks into her house. However, he forgets his task and gets distracted by snacks. By this time, she storms in on him and asks why would he eat it alone. He finishes the packet, and following which, she sends him to jail.
Akshay captioned his tweet, “Life mein pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry. Samantha ke ghar mein nahin tha taala.”
Life mein ki pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry 🤯 Samantha ke ghar mein nahi tha taala, #Kurkure khaate khaate #AbLagaMasala 😬🙈 @Samanthaprabhu2 @KurkureSnacks #Ad pic.twitter.com/iIlVVMnP9d
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 11, 2022
Several fans expressed their desire to see the two in a film together. “We want this pair sir,” one wrote on Twitter, “We love to see Akshay Kumar and Samanth Prabhu together in a movie.” One more fan said, “You and Samantha make an amazing pair. You should collaborate once for a film too.” Another wrote, “We want this pair. It’s public demand, sir.”
On the work front, Akshay has a host of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He also shared the trailer for his upcoming film Prithiviraj.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
