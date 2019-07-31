When Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan does a film, no one calls it a male-centric movie: Sonakshi Sinha

In her nine-year career, Sonakshi Sinha has bravely moved from a Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore to a Lootera, and willingly slipped back into her comfort zone with an R… Rajkumar before displaying confidence by picking up Akira and Noor. The actor says she wants it all.

Advertising

“I want to be that actress whom a filmmaker can think of putting in any kind of film. That’s what I have been doing for the last nine years. That’s what keeps me engaged with my work and makes me love it more,” Sonakshi tells indianexpress.com in an interview ahead of the release of her dramedy Khandaani Shafakhana.

In the film, directed by debutante Shilpi Dasgupta, Sonakshi Sinha plays a girl who inherits her maternal uncle’s sex clinic. Co-starring Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in his Bollywood debut, Khandaani Shafakhana is yet another film that rides majorly on Sinha’s shoulders, something she is more than happy about. “It’s a great time to be an actress in Bollywood because we are getting such wide variety of scripts.”

However, Sinha does have a grudge against the labelling of such projects. She says, “I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste ‘woman centric’ to go away because when an Akshay (Kumar) or a Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorising them. We should treat them as equals.”

Talking about disparity, Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that male stars reject films which have bigger female parts. The revelation came after she was informed how in a previous interview with indianexpress.com, her Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu had said that it’s difficult to get male stars for films with stronger female characters. The actor says, “It’s true. This is a mindset that should change because I think it would be really nice to have men supporting women for a change. I would also like to see that in Hindi films.” Sinha was quick to mention that men should be held answerable for this pattern. “Now, why that happens you should ask the men.”