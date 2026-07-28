Akshay Kumar said John Abraham was sweating doing comedy, ready to return Garam Masala fee

The trio of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Paresh Rawal delivered a major commercial success, Garam Masala (2005), which remains popular even today. While Akshay has a natural flair and knack for comedy, John had largely played serious roles till then. In an earlier interview, Akshay revealed that John was sweating during the early days of shoot, and almost quit.

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, he shared, “It was his first or second day. He was doing comedy and it is very hard to do comedy in front of Priyadarshan because of the way he takes the shot. John was sweating badly. He told me that he can’t do this film. He even went to Priyadarshan and asked, ‘Can you drop me from this film? I don’t want to do it. Priyan asked about what happened, he replied that it’s too fast, everything is too fast, there’s no time to breathe.”