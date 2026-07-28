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Akshay Kumar said John Abraham was sweating doing comedy, ready to return Garam Masala fee
Actor Akshay Kumar once revealed that his Garam Masala co-star John Abraham almost quit their film once, because he was nervous while doing comedy in front of filmmaker Priyadarshan.
The trio of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Paresh Rawal delivered a major commercial success, Garam Masala (2005), which remains popular even today. While Akshay has a natural flair and knack for comedy, John had largely played serious roles till then. In an earlier interview, Akshay revealed that John was sweating during the early days of shoot, and almost quit.
During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, he shared, “It was his first or second day. He was doing comedy and it is very hard to do comedy in front of Priyadarshan because of the way he takes the shot. John was sweating badly. He told me that he can’t do this film. He even went to Priyadarshan and asked, ‘Can you drop me from this film? I don’t want to do it. Priyan asked about what happened, he replied that it’s too fast, everything is too fast, there’s no time to breathe.”
John Abraham was even ready to return the money, but when the filmmaker calmed him down and asked him to shoot at his own pace, the actor resumed working. “And he was actually not able to do it. Then, Priyan took him to his room, calmed him down and said that he can do it on his pace. Otherwise, he was ready to give back the money and leave the film, he just wasn’t able to do it. One can’t do everything so quickly, it was confusing. You cannot shoot four scenes today and then expect to film the climax the very next day,” Akshay recalled.
ALSO READ | John Abraham hints at reuniting with Akshay Kumar for a comedy flick: ‘Films like Garam Masala make a difference’
When Priyadarshan defended Akshay Kumar
Earlier, there were rumours of Akshay Kumar ‘chopping off’ his co-star John Abraham’s scenes in the blockbuster hit. During an interview with Rediff in 2005, filmmaker Priyadarshan set the record straight and said, “Am I an idiot to let one of my actors make my film for me? This is nothing but a figment of a troublesome journalist’s imagination.”
He further added, “It may be some people’s idea of publicity, not mine. I’ve been around for too long to let actors dictate to me. Akshay never showed the slightest inclination to invade John’s territory. In fact, I’ve been in touch with John. Not once has he expressed any grievance against Akshay. So who are these people spreading these rumours?”
About Garam Masala
The 2005 comedy film Garam Masala was directed by Priyadarshan, and featured Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the lead roles. It also starred Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, and Rimi Sen. The movie tells the story of two photographer friends named Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Sam (John Abraham), who have been secretly dating three air hostesses simultaneously and the funny chaos that follows.
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