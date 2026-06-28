Akshay Kumar’s Rustom derailed Soni Razdan’s Nanawati directorial: ‘Still want to make it’

A decade ago, Soni Razdan was in the process of making her sophomore directorial, Love Affair. While her 2005 directorial debut Nazar was written by her husband and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, Love Affair was being co-produced by Mahesh’s eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt, from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. Pooja was backing the film, along with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, under her banner Fish Eye Network Private Limited. However, that film never saw light of the day.

What happened to Love Affair?

Soni Razdan had even started pre-production of Love Affair in Ooty. Based on the infamous 1959 Nanavati murder case, it starred Ali Fazal as Nanawati, Kalki Koechlin as his wife, and Chandan Roy Sanyal as lawyer Ram Jethmalani, along with Gulshan Devaiah, Hansika Motwani, and Soni herself. “Unfortunately, that happens with films,” a disappointed Soni tells SCREEN in an exlusive interview.