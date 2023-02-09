Akshay Kumar is romancing 25-year younger Mrunal Thakur is Selfiee song ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri’. Watch

Netizens can go on like a broken record as much as they like, but Akshay Kumar does what he likes and his latest song with Mrunal Thakur from Selfiee is another example of the same. After the actor was widely criticised for doing romantic roles opposite much younger female actors, he is doing the same in Selfiee’s new song ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri’.

The music video was released Wednesday and has Akshay and Mrunal dancing to the Punjabi number by The PropheC, which has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Since Akshay is playing a movie star here, this could be a meta situation where he is shooting for a film inside the film.

Watch Selfiee song ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri’ here:

Akshay was asked about the increasing age gap with his co-stars on Koffee with Karan where he laughingly said that those pointing this out were probably “jealous.” He said, “That’s because they are jealous. I can work with them. Do I look 55? I don’t understand the problem. They just get jealous and keep on writing it. Some media person will write, and some trolling will happen. Who cares?”

In 2022, Akshay, who is now 55, starred opposite 25-year-old Manushi Chillar in YRF’s Samrat Prithviraj. The age gap between the two was almost 30 years.

A look at Akshay Kumar’s 30 years in the Hindi film industry gives the most obvious example of casual sexism in Bollywood. A look at Akshay Kumar’s 30 years in the Hindi film industry gives the most obvious example of casual sexism in Bollywood.

Alongside Akshay, Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The Raj Mehta film releases on February 24. Raj and Akshay have previously collaborated on Good Newwz, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.