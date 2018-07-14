Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol shoot ‘hit song’ with Farah Khan for Housefull 4

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shot a “super hit” song with actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 4.
Farah on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with Bobby, Riteish and Akshay, whom she described as “handsome men”.
“Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a may I say super hit song for Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala,” she captioned the image.
She later tagged the composer of the song Sohail Sen and wrote: “It is a super hit song! Thank you, Sohail.” Sen has previously composed songs for Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
The leading ladies of the film, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde too had a good time shooting a song with Farah. Kriti shared a photo from the sets of Houseful 4 on Instagram and wrote, “Shooting with the most amazingggg @farahkhankunder after so so long!! And she is as entertaining as ever!! 🤗❤️#Housefull4 song it is!! ❤️💃🏻”.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 marks the return of Sajid Khan as the director to the franchise. The film will also see Bobby reuniting with Akshay, with whom he has previously worked in four films — Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.
Housefull 4 is set for a Diwali 2019 release.
(With inputs from IANS)
