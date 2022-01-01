Akshay Kumar rings in the New Year by chanting the Gayatri Mantra in the Maldives, prays for ‘good health and happiness’

Akshay Kumar, who is spending the holiday season in the Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara, rang in the new year by chanting the Gayatri Mantra at the rising sun and wishing for ‘good health and happiness’ for all.

Sharing a video of himself bathing in the early morning sunlight, Akshay wrote, “New year, same me 😜 Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun 😄 and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid 🤞🏻 Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!”

Akshay and Twinkle Khanna had flown to the Maldives earlier this week to celebrate the latter’s birthday on December 29 with their daughter Nitara. The couple had shared candid videos of themselves enjoying the sea breeze and having fun at the picturesque destination. Akshay has taken a break from his hectic shoot schedule.

The has had a busy 2021 with back-to-back film releases. He was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s theatre-only release Sooryavanshi and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In Atrangi Re, Akshay made a cameo appearance as a magician. The film starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. This year, he will be seen in Prithviraaj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.