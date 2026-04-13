Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav was terrified of Vidya Balan for 6 years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ‘He refused to meet her’

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla. The film is slated to release in theaters this Friday. Recently, at the film’s promotional event in Delhi, Akshay Kumar spoke about his latest film and also shared how it’s different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor also shared an anecdote on how his son Aarav reacted after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa back in 2007. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay recalled that his son was scared of Vidya Balan for six years.

Talking about the difference between Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar said, “Bhoot Bangla is a horror fantasy; it’s like a Disney movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. When it starts, you can see she is possessed, and later learn that it’s a mental problem. In Bhoot Bangla, we have explained how Vadhusur came in and why he is doing what he is. The film is meant for children, also.”

Also Read: ‘Who are you talking to?’: Akshay Kumar reveals chilling moment his 5-year-old son confronted an ‘unseen’ presence; a psychologist weighs in

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Talking about how his son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for six years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar said, “I was talking to my son, and he told me, when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he was scared of Vidya Balan for six years. Whenever she came home, he refused to meet her, didn’t look into her eyes; he could see Manjulika in her. He had developed a problem with her. I actually had to nurture him and tell him that she wasn’t Manjulika, she was Vidya, and she is a nice person. But he was never convinced. For six years, she was scarred.”

A few weeks back, Akshay and Priyadarshan also spoke to SCREEN about Bhool Bhulaiyaa kickstarting the horror comedy universe. Director Priyadarshan said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa faced its set of challenges, fortunately we were working with a very powerful studio. When you do a certain kind of experiment, and the producer has the power to take the film forward, we are more confident that what we are doing will definitely work. Something unusual is always attractive. That time, it was an unusual attempt, and I was very positive about the film. We were confident, and the film worked well, only to become a trend later.”

Akshay Kumar also added, “I just went with faith and trust, I didn’t want to question him.” Priyadarshan added, “And you should remember the main protagonist, Akshay Kumar, enters only three scenes before the interval.” Akshay continued, “I just asked him, he said, ‘Please do it, it is great, you will enjoy it.’ I just went ahead; I didn’t even know the script. I learned about it much later. There are very few people in this industry that I trust and go ahead with.”

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The anecdote shared is a personal account and should be viewed as light storytelling rather than a psychological or behavioral analysis.