Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav was terrified of Vidya Balan for 6 years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ‘He refused to meet her’

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla. The film is slated to release in theaters this Friday. Recently, at the film’s promotional event in Delhi, Akshay Kumar spoke about his latest film and also shared how it’s different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor also shared an anecdote on how his son Aarav reacted after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa back in 2007. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay recalled that his son was scared of Vidya Balan for six years.
Akshay Kumar on how Aarav reacted to Vidya Balan after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Talking about the difference between Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar said, “Bhoot Bangla is a horror fantasy; it’s like a Disney movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. When it starts, you can see she is possessed, and later learn that it’s a mental problem. In Bhoot Bangla, we have explained how Vadhusur came in and why he is doing what he is. The film is meant for children, also.”
Talking about how his son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for six years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay Kumar said, “I was talking to my son, and he told me, when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he was scared of Vidya Balan for six years. Whenever she came home, he refused to meet her, didn’t look into her eyes; he could see Manjulika in her. He had developed a problem with her. I actually had to nurture him and tell him that she wasn’t Manjulika, she was Vidya, and she is a nice person. But he was never convinced. For six years, she was scarred.”
A few weeks back, Akshay and Priyadarshan also spoke to SCREEN about Bhool Bhulaiyaa kickstarting the horror comedy universe. Director Priyadarshan said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa faced its set of challenges, fortunately we were working with a very powerful studio. When you do a certain kind of experiment, and the producer has the power to take the film forward, we are more confident that what we are doing will definitely work. Something unusual is always attractive. That time, it was an unusual attempt, and I was very positive about the film. We were confident, and the film worked well, only to become a trend later.”
Akshay Kumar also added, “I just went with faith and trust, I didn’t want to question him.” Priyadarshan added, “And you should remember the main protagonist, Akshay Kumar, enters only three scenes before the interval.” Akshay continued, “I just asked him, he said, ‘Please do it, it is great, you will enjoy it.’ I just went ahead; I didn’t even know the script. I learned about it much later. There are very few people in this industry that I trust and go ahead with.”
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The anecdote shared is a personal account and should be viewed as light storytelling rather than a psychological or behavioral analysis.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More