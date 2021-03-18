Akshay Kumar reveals Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharucha’s ‘hidden talent’ from a moving bus, watch hilarious video

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are in Ayodhya for the ‘muhurat puja’ of their next film Ram Setu. While in Ayodhya, Akshay shared a special ‘talent’ showcased by his female co-actors on his Twitter account.

Akshay shared a video where Jacqueline and Nushrratt are both doing their make-up in a moving bus. He shared in the caption, “Sharing the view on my left and right…our version of India’s Got Talent 😂 What say? @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt”

Sharing the view on my left and right…our version of India’s Got Talent 😂 What say? @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt pic.twitter.com/i3G4CsJZvH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021

The trio left Mumbai on Thursday morning and landed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Akshay had earlier shared a photo of the three stars with the caption, “A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.” He later also shared a photo from the ‘muhurat puja’.

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed films like Tere Bin Laden, The Zoya Factor and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced that they will be co-producing the Akshay Kumar starrer which is being described as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”. Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films are co-producing the film as well.