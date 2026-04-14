‘I became unconscious’: Akshay Kumar reveals how a 1969 Vaishno Devi pilgrimage nearly ended in tragedy

Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, recently shared a chilling childhood anecdote. In an interview, Akshay revealed that his parents had nearly lost him shortly after his birth.

‘I became unconscious’

In a conversation with HT City, Akshay Kumar recalled that he was born after his parents prayed for a “naughty child” at the Vaishno Devi temple. He shared, “My mother and father prayed at Vaishno Devi, asking for a child. They specifically requested, ‘Give us a child, but let him be naughty.’ And a year later, I was born.”

After his first birthday, his parents decided to return to Vaishno Devi to thank the goddess for blessing them with a child. However, things took a drastic turn during the journey. Akshay continued, “My parents took me along, but on the way, I suddenly fell very ill. I had a high fever, first 103°F, then 104°F, and I became unconscious. The doctor in Katra advised them to take me to Delhi. This was in 1969, and there wasn’t proper medical care available in Katra at the time.” Despite the grave situation, Akshay’s mother had unwavering faith. She believed that, “If Mata Rani (the goddess) has given us this son, then if she wishes, she can take him back. But we won’t turn back; we will continue our journey to the temple.”