Akshay Kumar responds to Madhavan’s ‘good films take time’ comment, asks ‘Main kya karoon?’

Akshay Kumar has reacted to R Madhavan’s recent comments about how good films cannot be made in a short amount of time. Many inferred that his statement was made in reference to Akshay Kumar’s reputation as an actor who ensures that he finishes projects quickly, so that he is able to pack more work in. Akshay responded to Madhavan’s comments at a recent song launch event for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, and his director Aanand L Rai spoke in his defence.

At a recent press conference for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Project, Madhavan cited the example of Allu Arjun, and said that films such as Pushpa: The Rise and RRR took over a year to shoot, and that audiences clearly prefer those over the kind of films that are made over 3-4 months. Akshay recently came under fire after it was rumoured that YRF boss Aditya Chopra was displeased with his lack of commitment for Samrat Prithviraj, which bombed at the box office. Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi denied these reports, and said that he fully trusts Akshay.

Akshay was asked about Madhavan’s comment, and was told that it was indirectly aimed at him. Akshay said in Hindi, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoon… Meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon (What can I say? I finish my work quickly. There’s a director who tells me that I’m done and I can go home, what am I supposed to do? Fight with him?)”

Aanand L Rai joked that Akshay had ‘mislead’ the world by repeatedly claiming that his films wrap in 40-45 days, but said that he doesn’t tell people about the amount of work he is able to accomplish in the long hours that he puts in on set. Raksha Bandhan marks their second collaboration, after last year’s Atrangi Re.

Madhavan, on the other hand, has been working on Rocketry in different capacities for over half-a-decade. The passion project is based on the life of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, and was released in theatres on Friday.