Akshay Kumar claps back at reporter for asking how he handled ‘women’s tantrums’ on Raksha Bandhan sets: ‘Tune kaunse tantrum jhele hain…’

Actor Akshay Kumar had a witty response when asked whether he had to deal with ‘tantrums’ while shooting for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan with five women. In the film, Akshay plays the role of a businessman who promises to marry off his four sisters, played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, before he can marry his girlfriend, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

At the trailer launch event for the film on Tuesday, Akshay was asked how he managed to work with his five co-stars as women are known to have ‘sweet tantrums.’ Akshay said that he has never seen any of his women co-stars having tantrums.

The reporter asked Akshay, “You are the only man that can be seen in the trailer, with four sisters and Bhumi. When you film with women, they have these sweet tantrums. To kis tarike se aapko jhelne pade chaaron ke aur Bhumi ke (How did you have to tolerate these tantrums of the four sisters and Bhumi).” While Bhumi laughed, Akshay replied, “Sabse pehle tu ye bata kaunsi ladki ke saath ghumta hai tu ki tantrums hote hain (First of all tell me who are you hanging out with where she has tantrums).”

Akshay continued, “Mere ko to koi tantrum nazar nahi aaya inka. Koi sweet veet koi tantrum nahi. Mujhe to bada hi normal laga. Tune kaun se tantrum jhelein hain. Aisa koi tantrum nhi tha inlogo ke saath. Maze karne aaye the maze karke chale gaye (I didn’t see any kind of tantrums, be it sweet, from either of them. I found everything very normal. What kind of tantrums did you have to suffer. I didn’t see any tantrums with them, we were there to have fun and we did that and left).”

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, will release on August 11. The film is Akshay’s 3rd release in this year itself after Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj, both of which collectively failed at the box office.