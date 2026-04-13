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Akshay Kumar rents out luxury Mumbai duplex to pilot for Rs 1.44 lakh monthly rent, didn’t take security deposit
Akshay Kumar’s apartment is located in Sky Pan, part of the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road in Mumbai’s Andheri area, and spans the 11th and 12th floors.
Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, has leased his luxurious Andheri West duplex apartment to a commercial pilot. According to property registration data reviewed by CRE Matrix, the actor has leased the property for Rs 1.44 lakh per month.
According to a report in Moneycontrol, the apartment is located in Sky Pan, part of the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The apartment spans the 11th and 12th floors and also features an attached terrace, adding to the overall space.
While it is common for Bollywood celebrities to lease out their luxurious properties, this particular agreement has caught attention as it reportedly includes no rent escalation clause and, surprisingly, no security deposit either—both of which are standard in most rental property agreements in India, especially in high-end deals. The lease was officially registered on April 7, 2026, and the arrangement has been in effect since March 1.
The report also states that Rs 9,700 was paid towards stamp duty and registration.
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Akshay has leased this property to Anny Divya, who is a known name in the aviation industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, Anny made history by becoming one of the youngest commanders to fly a Boeing 777 at the age of 30. She began her training at just 17 and joined Air India at 19, steadily building her career in aviation.
On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Bhooth Bangla on April 16. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The actor also has other films in the pipeline, including Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan. He will also play a key role in the multi-starrer Golmaal 5.