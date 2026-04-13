Akshay Kumar rents out luxury Mumbai duplex to pilot for Rs 1.44 lakh monthly rent, didn’t take security deposit

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, has leased his luxurious Andheri West duplex apartment to a commercial pilot. According to property registration data reviewed by CRE Matrix, the actor has leased the property for Rs 1.44 lakh per month.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the apartment is located in Sky Pan, part of the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The apartment spans the 11th and 12th floors and also features an attached terrace, adding to the overall space.

While it is common for Bollywood celebrities to lease out their luxurious properties, this particular agreement has caught attention as it reportedly includes no rent escalation clause and, surprisingly, no security deposit either—both of which are standard in most rental property agreements in India, especially in high-end deals. The lease was officially registered on April 7, 2026, and the arrangement has been in effect since March 1.