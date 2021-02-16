scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

Akshay Kumar remembers ‘smiling, young man’ Sandeep Nahar, calls his death ‘heartbreaking’

Mourning the death of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, Akshay Kumar also appealed to fans to reach out for help when they feel low.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
February 16, 2021 6:11:38 pm
sandeep nahar, akshay kumarAkshay Kumar and Sandeep Nahar shared screen space in 2019 film Kesari. (Photo: Sandeep Nahar/Instagram)

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, while appealing to his fans to reach out for help when they feel low.

Sandeep Nahar, who starred in films like Kesari and MS Dhoni, allegedly died by suicide on Monday hours after he wrote on Facebook about his intention of taking the extreme step.

In the FB post, the actor had accused his wife and mother-in-law of relentlessly harassing him. Sandeep had said that he and his wife were in an unhealthy relationship, which was riddled with constant fights and arguments. He, however, said no one should be held responsible for his death.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sandeep had also mentioned his disappointment with “politics” in Bollywood, which, he alleged, snatched away opportunities from him at the last moment.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay remembered Sandeep as a man passionate for food.

“Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul,” Akshay wrote in a heartfelt post, alongside a picture of Sandeep from Kesari.

Also Read |Actor Sandeep Nahar found dead hours after posting ‘suicide note’ on Facebook
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sandeep, a Mumbai resident, was declared brought dead when he was taken to SRV hospital in Goregaon West.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tv actors, bollywood actors babies
Anushka-Virat to Kapil Sharma-Ginni: Celebs who embraced parenthood recently

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X